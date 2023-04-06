Mrs Nonye Soludo, wife of Anambra State Governor has identified the failure of most parents to question the source of the sudden wealth of their children as one of the fundamental social problems threatening today’s society.

The governor’s wife made the observation in Awka on Thursday, while addressing a cross-section of Anambra.

Mrs Soludo observed that many parents, out of undue urge, have abandoned the primary ethos of truth, honesty and principle in child raising, including moral inculcation and valued traditional etiquettes.

“Such costly parental neglect,” she noted, “has resulted in many negativities that are bedevilling today’s society, with crimes and misdemeanors slowly becoming institutionalized to the detriment of hard work and genuine means of survival.”

Mrs Soludo further explained that in a case where parents deliberately refuse to question the source of their child’s sudden wealth, especially when it appears questionable, they have indirectly approved mediocrity, and fuelled moral depreciation.

“This is a major threat to efforts to build a society that thrives on values and sound morals.

“It is quite worrisome that on a daily basis, our societal values of diligence, hard-work and integrity continue to be relegated to the background by the get-rich-quick syndrome among our young people.

“The most worrisome is that parents wittingly abate this very dangerous trend by not questioning to understand how their children make the so much wealth they flaunt flagrantly.

“Instead, we see mothers who are over-excited that they can no longer see the truth even if it is staring them in the face. This is an anomaly,” she posited.

The governor’s wife who appealed to parents and guardians to immediately wake up to their responsibilities, reminded them that the society they envisage for the next generation may not happen if the current social errors are not urgently corrected.

She said; “it is time for we, as parents, guardians, social engineers and every other stakeholder to come together and reassess our roles in child and societal developments, with a view to tackling the issue of decadence in morality.”

Mrs Soludo also stated that the agelong values of hard work must be widely preached and appreciated among families, while parents and caregivers must also appreciate the success pace of their children or wards.

She also suggested the reappraisal of most family ethos, especially as they concern child upbringing, with a closer look at the kind of moral platforms that parents are building for their children.