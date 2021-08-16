Alexa Ranking as of 16/08/21
‘Alusi’ is a name the Igbo tribe of Nigeria gave to a species of the Nature-beings (servants of God) esteemed by them in their early culture.
The name is short for “Alukwusi” meaning ‘evils must end’.
The name originated from the knowledge & recognition of the workings of that species of the Nature-beings that ensure reward & punishment for good & evil done by the people. And since evil deeds dominated the people, the name emphasised it.
The species gives to one, at harvest time, the same of whatever spiritual seeds one sowed.
Spiritual seeds are sown with volition, word and deed.
The Beings place one amidst persons of his kinds in the level the weight he acquired from the seeds he sowed corresponds in order to reap them. This placement accords with the laws of reciprocity, homogeneity and gravity.
Another species of the Nature-beings called elemental-beings (‘umu-muo’ in a dialect of Igbo tribe) are active in evolving, maintaining, developing and dissolving elements like water, land, vegetation, air, light and storm.
They also ensure that one reaps the same, at harvest time, of whatever agricultural seeds one sowed.
Both species work harmoniously with one another in their serving.
In every tribe of the earth, the ‘umu-muo’ are named according to the element they evolved in the native language of the people they render service to.
Succinctly, the Nature-beings enforce the Will of God in Creation by rewarding good work, punishing bad work, providing for, maintaining & sustaining the peoples.
The people saw how essential these roles are for their existence and esteemed the Beings for that i.e. respected & admired them.
Overtime, the over use of the intellect of the body to the detriment of the intuition of the spirit distanced the peoples from receiving luminous helps, and so they turned the esteeming to offering sacrifices & worshipping, in Igbo language ‘Igo’ and ‘Ife’.
Thus the Beings became deities to them.
‘Igo’ involves libation, requesting, demanding, calling upon, often with glossolalia and/or incantation, and sacrifices (‘Ichu-Aja’).
‘Ife’ involves prostrating, reverencing, praises and rituals, in other words worshipping.
Thus ‘Igo-Alusi’ and ‘Ife-Alusi’ as well as ‘Igo-Muo’ and ‘Ife-Muo’ respectively started. Two distinct activities for two distinct species of deities; the deity that ensure reward & punishment for good & evil deeds and the ones that provide sustenance for the peoples from the elements in accordance with the people’s behaviours.
The sacrifice and the worship caused withdrawal from sight and distancing of the Nature-beings from the peoples because they abhor such behaviour. Despite that the Beings still render services to the peoples as willed by God i e. weaving for them according to their behaviour.
With continuous one sided use of the intellect, doctrines and dogmas that are away from the Will of God were also introduced and religion began: the first religion.
With this distancing & the withdrawal from sight, carven images of distorted semblance of the Beings including that of those formed with their wrong volitions were made and are still made overtly and covertly from which the people get, do and reach whatever they want. Their wrong volitions were weaved or infused into the carven images. Thus idolatry began.
Every tribe of the earth went through this way.
Instead of developing & improving from this first & lowest level of knowledge of the workings of servants of God in nature, some stood still i.e. remain in that lowest level.
However some grew further to knowledge & recognition of the workings of higher servants of God in nature and some still grew to knowledge & recognitions of spiritual beings & their roles up to the knowledge of one supreme God and worship of Him through the deed.
Even at that, standstill still took place in each of these higher levels.
Those that usually standstill are the indolent and the lukewarm in every level. And by standing still, wrong volitions come in and with it deterioration, this leads to worship of demons by many.
Demons are not creatures of God but formations of intuitive volitions of human beings.
Thus Beings that do not swing as willed by God came to be. Many tribes ignorantly refer to them as nature-beings or natural-forces.
Today the intellectuals in every tribe of the earth uphold this first religion that became tradition through standstill as something that must not change or be changed, that must remain as their own religion, as legacy of their forefathers and therewith hold many indolent persons captive through given them wrong education. They do not want to rise and do not want others rise.
Nature-beings abhor worship & gratitude because such belong only to God whom they serve. Neither do they need sacrifice of any material things. Such is only needed and demanded by demons.
The sacrifice the Nature-beings need is doing the Will of God or on failing so, a contrite heart that is accompanied with genuine desire to change. With this the Beings will weave only what is good for the people.
If human beings balance the use of intellect with that of the intuition, volitions will always & only be good and the fake “Alusi” and ‘Umu-muo’ will fizzle out. People will then be able to grow to the highest level of knowledge & recognition which is recognition and worship of God through the deed.
The Nature-beings will then be recognised for what they are.
Religions will cease to exist.
Everything in each person will then become new and peace will reign in everyone and in everywhere, making the earth the kingdom of God, a fulfilment of the vow we make each time we say the Lord’s prayer.
This write-up is based on the much I could draw from the work “In The Light of Truth” The Grail Message by Abdrushin. Examine it, you could gain more.
Mezue Edmund
