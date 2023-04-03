According to a report from the China Daily on Monday, there are now about 6.2 million registered organ donors in China, and the country continues to have the second-highest yearly rate of organ transplants worldwide.

According to Hou Fengzhong, director of the Chinese Organ Donation Administrative Centre, the majority of people who registered as donors were young and middle-aged adults, 45 years of age and under.

According to a quote from Hou, the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) is in charge of this.

According to information provided by the RCSC, 1.01 million people registered as organ donors in 2020, 1.02 million in 2021, and 1.54 million in 2022, respectively.

In 2010, China started a trial program for voluntary organ donation, and in 2015, voluntary posthumous donation was made the only accepted method of organ procurement in the nation.

According to news reports, over the course of 13 years, the program has performed 135,000 organ transplants involving around 44,000 postmortem organ donors.