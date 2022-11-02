Anambra State Government has debunked rumours that Governor Chukwuma Soludo ordered the arrest of two billionaires in the state for stealing government revenue.

Earlier yesterday, the news trended both on social media and the conventional platforms, that the governor’s directive for the arrest of the prominent citizens including Chief Ngozika Okpagu and Mr Akai Egwuonwu, was following government suspicion that they allegedly diverted revenue accruals to the state government over the last 8 years.

The reports said the government is worried over tax diversion in some quarters in the last 8 years and wished to unravel some of the mysteries, hence the decision to go after the untouchables in the state.

It quoted sources close to Governor Soludo as informing newsmen that the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim who doubles as the Chairman of the committee on flying revenue has been briefed to invite all those managing flying revenue windows in Anambra assumed as untouchables on Wednesday November 2nd, 2022 at the Deputy Governor’s conference hall, Government House Awka.

The report alleged that for Egwuonwu, who is the proponent of Anambra Rice, Soludo wants to know why ‘Anambra rice ‘concept and branding has been personalized and discover if he pays any taxes and revenue to the state for such branding and business.

It also alleged that Chief Okpagu on his part is being summoned to explain why he is operating a park at Onitsha south, Fegge and also show evidence of payment to Anambra state internally generated revenue for his businesses in the last 8 years.

But when TNC correspondent contacted the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Chirstian Aburime on Wednesday, he insisted that no such directive was issued by the governor.

Aburime who said the reports are false, described them as a figment of the writer’s imagination.

“The attention of Government of Anambra State has been drawn to a news report making the rounds within which names were mentioned.

“The government therefore wishes to state that the report is fake news, fabricated by persons whose objective is unknown.

“It is baseless and unfounded,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPS said Governor Soludo is committed to the job Ndi Anambra hired him to do, urging the public to disregard the fake news.

He continued; “Ndi Anambra are therefore advised to totally disregard the report as fictious, malicious and a figment of the imagination of the writer.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo, is committed to the enthronement of transparency and promotion of law and order, being one of the five pillars of his administration.

“Ndi Anambra are urged to continue to support the state government’s vision of building a liveable and prosperous smart mega-city.”