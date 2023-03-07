Justice R.I.B Adebiyi of the State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, further adjourned till March 24, 2023 for the adoption of final written addresses in relation to the no-case submissions filed by both Patrick Akpobolokemi, a former Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, and Ezekiel Bala Agaba, who are facing trial over an alleged N754.8 million fraud.

Akpobolokemi and Agaba, who are alleged to have defrauded NIMASA, were initially charged alongside Governor Juan, Vincent Udoye, Ekene Nwakuche, Adegboyega Olopoenia and a company, Gama Marine Nigeria Ltd., before the charge was amended to involve only both of them.

At today’s sitting, the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, informed the court that the prosecution had done its part by responding to the final written address of the defence and that the response had been served on the defence.

“We served them on the 25th of February 2023, but they informed me that they would need time to respond,” he said.

He further informed the court that both parties had also met and agreed on an adjournment.

The counsel for the first defendant, W.O. Busari, and counsel for the second defendant, E.D. Onyeke, both confirmed the position.

Consequently, Justice Adebiyi adjourned till Friday, March 24, 2023 for the adoption of final written addresses, with respect to the no-case submissions.

