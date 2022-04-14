Alleged N1.7bn Fraud: Court Grants First Nation MD, Kayode Odukoya’s Application

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, granted an application filed on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of First Nation Airways Limited, Kayode Odukoya, seeking the release of his passport to enable him get it renewed by the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, in order for him to attend the graduation ceremony of his son at the University of Kent, United Kingdom.

The court also adjourned the case to May 23.

Odukoya is standing trial alongside First Nation Airways Limited and Bellview Airlines Limited on a seven-count charge bordering on forgery, use of false document, perjury, stealing and obtaining credit by fraud.

One of the counts reads: “Kayode Odukoya and First Nation Airways, on or about the 29th day of August, 2013 in Lagos, within the lkeja Judicial Division, by means of fraud, obtained the credit of N307,268,406.43 for yourselves from Skye Bank Plc (Now Polaris Bank Ltd) and made the bank to incur liability by presenting a Memorandum of Loss at Lagos State Certificate of Occupancy registered as No.33 at page 33 in Volume 1011 at the Lagos State Registry, Alausa, Ikeja in respect of property being and situate at No. 29 Oduduwa Street, lkeja GRA. Lagos State.”

