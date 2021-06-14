Alleged Fulani Jihadists Invasion of Delta: Police Assure Residents Of Safety

267 views | Francis Azuka | June 14, 2021
Following the report of the alleged Fulani Jihadists’ invasion of Asaba and Agbor, the Delta State Police Command has assured residents of their safety and security.
A statement by DSP Bright Edafe, Ag. Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command said “The attention of the Command has been drawn to a recent publication making rounds purportedly published by the fulani’s of Usman dan fodio leadership tagged “FULANI JIHADIST WARNINGS” and pasted in various locations round Asaba and Agbor to be precise.
“The command under the watch of CP Ari Muhammed Ali, FCIA, psc+ who is ever committed in its responsibility of providing security for all Deltans, is assuring members of the public to ignore the said publication which must have been pasted by miscreants with the aim of creating panic in the state. All modalities have been put in place to forestall any of such occurrence, all residents are advice to go about their lawful businesses without fear or panic.
“Undercover police operatives have been deployed across the state for the purpose of gathering intelligence. Other proactive measures have been put in place by the command. Members of the public are also urged to continue to partner with the police, by providing useful information that will help in policing the state”.
