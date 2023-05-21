All you need to know as the 2022/23 abridged season comes to an end

The last games in the two abridged leagues were featured in all Stadia across the Federation as teams know their fate following the end of the 2022/22 season of the Nigeria Professional League.

All the ten games featured were played at the same time (4pm) except the Nasarawa tie against Bendel Insurance which came 2 hours earlier than the other nine games. All games produced 22 goals, 4 home wins, 4 draws, and 2 away wins.

From Group A of the Abridged League, Bendel Insurance, Enyimba FC, and Remo Stars sealed a Super Six spot. El Kanemi Warriors, who made their return to the top-flight league along Nasarawa United and were relegated to the Nigeria League second tier (NNL).

Insurance topped the group with 34 points ending the campaign undefeated, Sky Blues finished as a runner-up with 33 points, and the Peoples Elephants retained the third place with the same points as Akwa United (32).

Credit: Flashscore

In Group B, Rivers United, despite their engagement in the Continental tournament in which unfortunately they were knocked out at the quarter-final round of the CAF Confederation, topped Group B with 34 points. Lobi Stars of Makurdi earned the runner-up spot with 30 points, while Sunshine Stars earned the third place spot with 27 points.

Wikki Tourists of Bauchi and Dakkada FC were relegated from their Group to tier two of the Nigerian League.

Credit: Flashscore

GOLDEN BOOT:

The Eunisell Golden Boot race ended in favour of Enyimba forward Obioma Chukwuemeka who has 10 goals to his name, he scooped the award ahead of Robert Mizo and Imade Osarenkhoe of Insurance who both scored 8 goals each. Obioma will follow in the footsteps of teammate Chijioke Akuneto, who moved to Enyimba last season after winning the league and the Golden Boot.

SUPER SIX TOURNAMENT:

The Interim Management Committee (IMC), has scheduled 11 days of events for the playoff, which will commence on the 1st of June to the 11th of June. There will be a total of 15 matches played amongst the 6 clubs to determine the 2022/23 season winner

