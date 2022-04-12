“But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8

What did it mean, these words from a song that we sang at church? Why did Jesus want my favorite teddy bear or my canopy bed? Truly “all” meant “all”: everything I had. Why did He want my things? I did not understand. A tear rolled down my cheek when I looked down at my pink patent leather shoes that my mom had let me pick out to go with my new pink Easter dress.

I wasn’t sure I could let Him have them. Couldn’t I just give Him the ugly black shoes that I hated instead? My child-heart knew something about making a choice to follow Jesus. Adolescence taught me that Jesus would give me all that my heart desired. Wow! Now that was more like it. I wanted Him to make me a star and I gave my life in pursuit of that goal.

My adolescent heart proved that it had no depth when I fell in love with a man who had no need for Jesus, and I did not give Him (Jesus) another thought. I anticipated that life with my prince charming husband was going to be perfect: I would have 2.5 kids and live in a lovely house surrounded by a white picket fence, and we would live happily ever after. Instead, four years later I found myself divorced with two small children and a hard way to go. Disillusioned and confused, I entered the most sinful phase of my life and continued therein until I had used up all of my options. Then I remembered those words from childhood, “all to Him I freely give”.

Certainly, I had not given all to Him. I always said that I believed in God, but I had kept some things back for myself starting with the pink patent leather shoes. In my teens I wanted Him to help me with my plans. I was angry when He did not. My life was upside down and backwards, headed for destruction. But those words, “all to Him I freely give” were planted into my DNA and would not leave me alone. After trying everything else first, I told Jesus that He could have me, if He still wanted me.

Prayer:

“Thank You, Jesus, for pursuing me even when I was far from You. Thank You for forgiving all my sins and healing all my diseases. I trust You in every facet of life. You are all that I need.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Take me, He did, and He flooded my life with extravagant, unselfish, and magnanimous love that could not be found anywhere else but in Him. His generous, unconditional love gave me life. He forgave all my sins and healed all my diseases. He is all that I will ever need or want: “all to Him I freely give!”

Be Greatly Blessed!

