Here is an overview of ten of the best governors in Nigeria’s history, highlighting their notable achievements and contributions to their respective states and the nation as a whole.

Obafemi Awolowo (Western Region, 1954-1960): Although not a governor but a premier, Awolowo is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s greatest leaders. He introduced progressive policies, including free primary education, healthcare reforms, and infrastructural development. His visionary leadership left a lasting impact on Nigeria’s political landscape. Ahmadu Bello (Northern Region, 1954-1966): Another premier rather than a governor, Ahmadu Bello focused on transforming the Northern Region. He championed agricultural and educational reforms, established the Ahmadu Bello University, and played a significant role in Nigeria’s independence movement. Babatunde Fashola (Lagos State, 2007-2015): Fashola’s tenure as governor of Lagos State was characterized by impressive infrastructure development, improved security, and urban renewal projects. He transformed Lagos into a vibrant metropolis, tackling issues such as traffic congestion and waste management. Peter Obi (Anambra State, 2006-2014): Known for his fiscal discipline, Obi significantly reduced Anambra State’s debt burden while implementing reforms in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He focused on good governance, financial transparency, and accountability. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State, 2010-2014, 2018-present): Fayemi’s leadership in Ekiti State has been marked by developmental initiatives. He prioritized education, healthcare, and agriculture, and implemented policies to improve the state’s economy. Fayemi has also been instrumental in empowering youth and women. Adams Oshiomhole (Edo State, 2008-2016): Oshiomhole revitalized Edo State during his tenure, focusing on infrastructural development, education reforms, and workers’ welfare. His administration improved security and restored public confidence in the government. Rochas Okorocha (Imo State, 2011-2019): Okorocha’s administration in Imo State was characterized by ambitious infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Imo International Cargo Airport and the establishment of the Eastern Palm University. He also prioritized free education and youth empowerment. Donald Duke (Cross River State, 1999-2007): Duke is known for transforming Cross River State into a major tourism hub. His administration initiated the Tinapa Resort project, the Obudu Cattle Ranch, and the annual Calabar Carnival, which significantly boosted tourism and economic development in the state. Nyesom Wike (Rivers State, 2015-present): Wike has been instrumental in infrastructural development and urban renewal projects in Rivers State. His administration prioritized road construction, healthcare, and education, contributing to the overall growth and development of the state. Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun State, 2011-2019): Amosun’s tenure witnessed significant infrastructural development in Ogun State, particularly in road construction and industrialization. He attracted foreign direct investment, boosting the state’s economy and creating employment opportunities.

These ten governors have made significant contributions to their respective states and Nigeria as a whole, leaving lasting legacies in areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development. Their leadership and achievements have positively impacted the lives of the people they served and have set exemplary standards for future leaders.

Oby AI Oby (AI) Is an Artificial intelligence columnist at The News Chronicle, Oby Ai writes about various topic varies from opinion, Politics, Sport, Entertainment and so more See author's posts

Share this post