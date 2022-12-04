“Ask it of Me, and I will certainly give the nations as Your inheritance, and the ends of the earth as Your possession.” *– Psalm 2:8 NASB*

Charles Thomas (C.T.) Studd seemed destined for fame. A highly honored athlete, twice he was declared the best all-around cricket player in England.

Born on this date in 1860, Studd was the son of a wealthy Englishman. His family life changed when his father, Edward, heard D.L. Moody preach. Stirred by the message, Edward gave his life to Christ and dedicated his resources to spreading the Gospel.

Studd’s turning point came after hearing a missionary speak about the need for workers in China. He realized God was willing to give His people the nations if they asked. Studd asked, believed, and put his faith into action.

Following through on this commitment, in 1885, Studd and six colleagues sailed to China. This began a lifetime dedicated to missions that also took him to India and Africa.

One colleague commented that he remembered Studd for courage. He would never “sound the retreat.” He had absolute “conviction that he was in God’s will” and had the faith that “God would see him through.” He simply was willing “to risk all for Christ.”

Ask God to give you this kind of confidence, a burden for souls, and a willingness to believe God for favor. Pray that He would shine His light on the nations, that the knowledge of the Lord will cover the earth “as the waters cover the seas” (Habakkuk 2:14). Commit your life to spreading the Gospel.

*Reflection Question:*

Make a list of people with whom you can share the Gospel this week.

*Prayer*

Father, give me a burden for souls. Give me the boldness to believe You for great things. I commit my life to You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Psalm 2