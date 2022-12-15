“It is a trustworthy statement, deserving full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, among whom I am foremost.” *– 1 Timothy 1:15 NASB*

Many in our commercially crazed culture would be amazed to realize that the original focus of the Christmas celebration was not giving gifts or spreading goodwill but sharing the Gospel.

Believers in the first centuries of church history struggled amid a frequently hostile, pagan culture. How, they wondered, could they reach souls for Christ? They decided to focus on the birth of Jesus and make this an event everyone could embrace.

This was a reason Christmas was celebrated on December 25, a day to celebrate the Persian god of light. Church leaders picked this day because they wanted to capture the attention of people throughout society.

Christmas still presents an opportunity for evangelism and witnessing. On the surface, many people might be focused on parties, gifts, good times, and family, but the birth of Jesus remains at the heart of this story.

The carols declare the Gospel. The Christmas imagery, for all its commercialism, still draws upon the manger, the magi, baby Jesus, and other images of the season. Churches are filled with programs and the singing of timeless, Christ-centered music.

This also is a time when many are asking questions and seeking answers. What an opportunity to share the Gospel!

This season, ask God to open doors for you to share your faith and tell others what Jesus means to you. Tell them the real reason for the season.

*Reflection Question:* What creative ways can you use to share the Gospel this Christmas season?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You for sending Jesus into this world to die for my sins. Use me to reach others with this Good News. In His name, amen.*