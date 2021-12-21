DUBAI,UAE, 20 December 2021 /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, accomplished actress, and New York Times best-selling author, Alicia Keys, celebrated at the world’s first African Dining Hall, Alkebulan on Friday, fresh from her live performance at Expo 2020, where she performed as part of the illustrious ‘Infinite Nights‘ series.

Mame Sow, Alexander Smalls, Alicia Keys and friends



An intimate celebration with close friends and family, this exclusive event was hosted by the founder and curator of Alkebulan himself, Chef Alexander Smalls, who crafted a bespoke menu for the occasion.

A true celebration of African art, music, culture and cuisine, the venue was adorned with African flowers and their signature artwork, while aromas of the celebrated eatery filled the venue.

Alexander Smalls, Terria Joseph, Alicia Keys and family



The food menu took guests on a gastronomic journey through Africa with dishes from all over the continent. The evening was set to a background of live music, DJ’s and drummers where the special guests danced, laughed and celebrated on the terrace overlooking Al Wasl Dome.

The evening culminated with a celebratory cake and cutting, where Alicia thanked all those in attendance and Smalls for hosting the dazzling occasion.

Alexander Smalls and Alicia Keys



Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of TGP International.

