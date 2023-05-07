Billionaire and Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote through his foundation, the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has commenced the disbursement of N100,000 and Dignity Packs to each of the Nigerian returnees from Sudan.

The money and the Dignity Packs were given out to the evacuees upon arrival at the airport in Abuja yesterday. All the evacuees, irrespective of the number, will be given the sum of N100,000 and Dignity Packs each, by the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), once they step into the country.

Speaking in Abuja soon after the arrival of the returnees, a representative of the foundation, Maryam Buhari-Shehu, said the Board of Trustees of the Foundation has resolved to be fully involved in the evacuation and resettling of thousands of Nigerians that were stranded in Sudan.

According to her, the intervention was in collaboration with the federal government through its agency, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Air Peace to provide succour to the returnees.

Speaking on the development, one of the returnees, Miss Muneerah Abdul expressed appreciation while adding that N100, 000.00 for each student was a huge sum. She prayed to Allah to continue to bless Alhaji Aliko Dangote.