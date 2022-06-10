Saturday, June 11, 2022
Algerian Midfielder, Billel Benhammouda dies a day after scoring a goal for his country

Algerian Midfielder, Billel Benhammouda dies a day after scoring a goal for his country

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

The 24-year-old midfielder plays for USM Alger in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 and the Algerian Men’s team. He died today in a car accident, according to a report from Algeria.

He took part in Algeria’s national team-friendly game yesterday against DR. Congo. The greens put three past their opponent, and Billel scored Algeria’s second goal in the 13th minute of the encounter.

Billel Benhammouda captained the Algerian U-23 side in 2019 where he had to gain recognition and was invited to the senior team by coach Madjid Bougherra in 2021. He made his first debut against Liberia on 22 August 2021. He has since then recorded six appearances for The Greens, scoring two goals.

Billel plied his trade at the local league with USM Alger, where he also arose from the academy level in 2016. This season, he has only appeared 30 times for USM and has netted 7 goals for the club and made 4 assists.

He was part of USM Alger, which won the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1. Until his death, he was valued at around €550 thousand according to the transfer market.

