Algeria, Egypt and Ethiopia in Final Race to BRICS

Reports have indicated that three African States – Algeria, Egypt and Ethiopia – for the first time in history will ultimately join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) during its 15th summit at the Sandton Convention Centre on August 22 to 24 to be held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

More than 70 states will participate: 23 States have submitted formal applications to join the group which implies they will in principle contribute to the changing processes and further give potential force for substantial geopolitical shifts.

African States that have featured in the news stream during the past several months include: Algeria, Egypt and Morocco in the North, and Ethiopia and Kenya from the East, Nigeria and Senegal in West Africa. In a critical analysis, Ethiopia and Kenya’s membership of BRICS might not be better than that of South Africa.

Egypt will be the first to be considered as a new member, it’s already a shareholder of BRICS New Development Bank. Cairo is particularly interested in plans to shift more trade from the US dollar into local currencies – and even perhaps to create its own currency.

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ultimately sees joining as helping to create a more equitable world order, which would help Algeria distance itself from the attraction of the two poles.

Russia’s Sputnik News Agency reported that Morocco has denied media reports that claimed it mulled attending the BRICS summit in South Africa and potentially joining the club of emerging economies, citing tense ties with the host nation. “Morocco… ruled out, from the outset, any favorable reaction to the South African invitation,” a Moroccan Foreign Ministry official said in a statement.

Morocco has relations with Brazil, Russia, India and China but insisted that it never formally applied for membership of the BRICS. “Morocco remains committed to efficient, supportive and renewed multilateralism,” the official emphasized, while warning South Africa against using multilateral platforms to “encourage division.”

Morocco and South Africa have locked horns over multiple controversial issues, particularly over the kingdom’s claim for disputed Western Sahara, which is challenged by the pro-independence Polisario Front. The region is designated as a “non-self-governing territory” by the United Nations.

Nigeria and Senegal have also featured in the main global news stream, with statements showing deep interest and official signs of obtaining membership, but have not submitted formal applications. They are, however, candidates reportedly to take part in the summit.

In the past several months leading the summit, a number of African States showed interest, aiming at consolidating their geopolitical alliance against western influence and hegemony, explore further the possibilities of harnessing opportunities among BRICS members and to raise their position unto another prestigous new global stage.

With the rapid changes around the world, BRICS operates, at least, in a context which provides a “window of opportunity” by members such as China, Russia, India and Brazil for developing African States. With the help of the BRICS National Development Bank, there is the possibility of financing development projects under better conditions. In addition BRICS places emphasis on Africa as explicitly coined in the theme for Johannesburg summit.

As chair of BRICS, South Africa practices the policy of inclusive engagement with Africa. While Africa’s integration is seemingly elusive in the continent, African States are generally expressing desire to get representations in international organizations simply due to the fact that these have some benefits. The 15th BRICS summit will take place from August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January 2023.