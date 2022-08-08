Super Eagles team B coach Salisu Yusuf has invited 35 players in his provisional squad for African Nations Championship qualifiers games against Ghana in weeks to come. NPFL Champions Rivers United has 18 of their players invited into the provisional squad while others are from Remo Stars, Katsina United, Rangers, Akwa United, Enyimba FC, Plateau United, Kwara United and Gombe United.

According to multiple reports, all invited players are required to be at the Bolton White Apartments in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Wednesday, 10th August.

The Eagles B will square up to the Black Galaxies in the first leg in Accra on Sunday, 28th August with the return encounter already scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 3rd September.

All the invited players:

Goalkeepers: Victor Sochima (Rivers United); Adeyinka Adewale (Akwa United); Ojo Olorunleke (Enyimba FC); Nathaniel Nwosu (Flying Eagles)

Defenders: Tope Olusesi (Rangers Int’l); Kazie Enyinnaya (Rivers United); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Samson Gbadebo (Akwa United); Ebube Duru (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Akwa United); Isa Ali (Remo Stars); Tosin Adegbite (Enyimba FC); Temple Emekayi (Rivers United); Andrew Ikefe (Plateau United)

Midfielders: Babatunde Bello (Akwa United); Philip Ozor (Enyimba FC); Maurice Chukwu (Rivers United); Hafeez Nosiru (Kwara United); Zulkifilu Mohammed (Plateau United); Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United); Jide Fatokun (Kwara United); Kenechukwu Agu (Rangers Int’l); Joseph Onoja (Rivers United); Haggai Katoh (Plateau United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Rivers United)

Forwards: Abdulazeez Yusuf (Gombe United); Sadiq Abubakar (Enyimba FC); Chidiebere Nwobodo (Rangers Int’l); Promise Amadi (Akwa United); Chijioke Akuneto (Rivers United); Valentine Odoh (Abia Warriors); Andy Okpe (Remo Stars); Adams Yakubu (Akwa United); Godspower Aniefiok (Kano Pillars); Ossy Martins (Rangers Int’l)