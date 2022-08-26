Coach Salisu Yusuf on the 8th of August invited 35 players to camp ahead of African Nations Championship qualifiers games against Ghana. The Eagles B will square up to the Black Galaxies in the first leg in Accra on Sunday, 28th August with the return encounter already scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 3rd September.

All invited players on the 22-man list are:

Goalkeepers: Adewale Adeyinka, Ojo Olorunleke, Bankole Kayode

Defenders: Tope Olusesi, Kazie Eyinnaya, Ebube Duru, Sani Faisal, Tosin Adegbeti, Temple Emekayi, Isa Ali, Gbadebo Samson

Midfielders: Morice Chukwu, Afeez Nosiru, Bello Babatunde, Chiamaka Madu, Joseph Onoja, Zulkifilu Muhammad Rabiu

Attackers: Andy Okpe, Chijioke Akuneto, Ossy Martins, Sadiq Abubakar, Nwobodo Chidiebere.