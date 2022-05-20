Friday, May 20, 2022
Alex Iwobi’s Everton escapes relegation from the English Premier League. 

Alex Iwobi's Everton escapes relegation from the English Premier League. 

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Everton accomplished their quest to avoid relegation from the English Premier League last night. They took on Crystal Palace and made a terrific comeback to gain victory despite being down with two goals from the first half at the Goodison Park Stadium, Liverpool.

With just a game to wrap up the league, the contest for this season’s Champions is still on. The last spot for the top four, Europa and Conference league Spots and the last team to join Watford and Norwich to relegation will be decided on Sunday.

Everton avoided relegation last night, coming back from 2-0 down to win over Crystal Palace at full-time by 3-2. Crystal Palace took the lead in the first half through Jean Mateta’s and Jordan Ayew’s goals. Everton returned to the game in the second half to cancel the two-goal deficit. Michael Keane scored for Everton 9 minutes into the second half, Richarlison levelled the game to 2-2 and Calvin Lewin Miraculously struck Everton’s winning goal.

As it stands on the log, Everton has secured 39 points after 37 games, that’s a 4 points advantage above Burnley and Leeds United who have 35 points each.

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

