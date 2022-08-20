Demarai Gray helped Everton to rescue a point against resilient Nottingham Forest during their fourth EPL encounter. Three Nigerian players were involved in the intriguing game at Goodison park. Alex Iwobi who made his 100th appearance in Everton’s colour played full time, Taiwo Awoniyi was replaced at the 61st minute by Gibbs White, while Emmanuel Dennis was an unused substitute.

Johnson B set Forest ahead in the 81st minute, barely seven minutes later Damarai Gray equalized for Lampard’s Everton to salvage a point at Goodison Park.

Everton who picked their first point of the season pushed to 16th place with the lone point, while Nottingham Forest with 4 points sits at 11th place.