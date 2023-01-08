Everton has revealed that Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi is to suffer at least three months sidelined after a harsh tackle from Tyrell Malacia during the Manchester United FA game against the Toffees on Friday evening. Iwobi was stretched out in the 51st minute and was replaced by Doucoure.

“Alex Iwobi is expected to be out for around three months with the ankle ligament injury sustained against Manchester United on Friday.

The Everton midfielder was taken off on a stretcher early in the second half of the FA Cup tie at Old Trafford.

Scan results on Saturday confirmed a lateral ligament injury that will be managed conservatively by the Club’s medical team at Finch Farm.”