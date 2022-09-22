Alex Iwobi has been rewarded for his impressive Everton displays by being nominated for the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month for September. Despite Everton winning just one match in seven games, the Nigerian continues to thrive for the Blues under manager Frank Lampard, catching the eye in a deeper central-midfield role.

Iwobi provided the assist for Neal Maupay’s winning strike in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over West Ham United as he was named player of the match, while the 26-year-old also shone in the goalless Merseyside derby draw at Goodison Park on 3 September.

Iwobi is on the shortlist for September’s award along with Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Spurs’ Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Furthermore, Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, Bournemouth manager O’Neill and Erik Ten Hag of Manchester United were shortlisted for the manager of the month for September.