Alex Iwobi named Everton player of the year for the 2022/23 season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 2, 2023 0

Alex Iwobi named Everton player of the year

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has been voted Everton’s player for 2022/23 season along with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Despite Everton‘s relegation struggle which lingered until the last day which they eventually survived, Iwobi’s stint with the English club has been terrifying. He provided the most assists (8) in the just concluded campaign for the club.

Other award made by Everton FC:

Seamus Coleman’s match-winning strike against Leeds United topped the Club’s hotly contested Goal of the Season vote.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Nathalie Björn named Everton Women’s Players’ Player of the Season and Jess Park was crowned the Women’s Young Player of the Season by the coaching staff.

McNeil convincingly won Everton’s Young Player of the Season with 72.5 per cent of the fan poll following an impressive maiden season in royal blue.

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Enugu Rangers to battle Bendel Insurance in the final of The Nigeria Federation Cup

Oladimeji Adeoye June 2, 2023 0

Man City have won 5 of the last 6 league titles yet they say Premier League is the best – La Liga President

Stanley Ugagbe June 2, 2023 0

Jürgen Klopp: ‘Ox was a joy to work with – I love him’

Oladimeji Adeoye June 1, 2023 0
Europa League

Sevilla beat AS Roma to win their 7th Europa League title

Oladimeji Adeoye June 1, 2023 0
Raaheedat Ajibade

It’s not me don’t get scammed, Ajibade called out

TNC Reporter May 31, 2023 0

Galatasaray scoops 23rd Turkish League

TNC Reporter May 31, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“My world crumbled after finding out my hubby impregnated his ex” – Toke Makinwa

Osniff Daniel June 2, 2023 0
Reduce Crime Wave

Deploy Your Expertise to Reduce Crime Wave, Anambra NSCDC Commandant Tasks Senior Officers

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 2, 2023 0
Workforce Digitization

Anambra Govt Records Milestone in its Workforce Digitization, Launches Electronic ID Cards for Civil Servants

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 2, 2023 0

Alex Iwobi named Everton player of the year for the 2022/23 season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 2, 2023 0
Femi Gbajabiamila Chief of Staff

BREAKING: President Tinubu Appoints Femi Gbajabiamila As Chief of Staff

Adams Peter June 2, 2023 0