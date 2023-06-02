Alex Iwobi named Everton player of the year for the 2022/23 season

Alex Iwobi named Everton player of the year

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has been voted Everton’s player for 2022/23 season along with England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Despite Everton‘s relegation struggle which lingered until the last day which they eventually survived, Iwobi’s stint with the English club has been terrifying. He provided the most assists (8) in the just concluded campaign for the club.

Other award made by Everton FC:

Seamus Coleman’s match-winning strike against Leeds United topped the Club’s hotly contested Goal of the Season vote.

Nathalie Björn named Everton Women’s Players’ Player of the Season and Jess Park was crowned the Women’s Young Player of the Season by the coaching staff.

McNeil convincingly won Everton’s Young Player of the Season with 72.5 per cent of the fan poll following an impressive maiden season in royal blue.

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Share this post