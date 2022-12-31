Everton denied Manchester City an opportunity to close the gap with Arsenal in the Premier League table after a full time 1-1 draw at the Etihad. Arsenal who has a game tonight against Brighton will go seven points clear of City should they grab a win. Alex Iwobi who has found comfort with Everton Manager Frank Lampard, bagged his 100 Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

Erling Haaland hit his 21 Premier League goal of the season, but unfortunately Grey leveled the game at 1-1 for the Toffees in the blockbuster encounter.

Everton still has hope of surviving relegation as they are now 3 points away from the zone. Meanwhile, Manchester City are four points adrift league leaders Arsenal as it stands.

Other results:

Wolves 0-1 Manchester United

Bournemouth 0-2 C/Palace

Fulham 2-1 Southampton

Newcastle 0-0 Leeds United