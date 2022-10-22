Alex Iwobi who has been terrific for Everton this season assisted Calvin Lewin’s goal during the clash between two ex-Premier League managers, Frank Lampard who managed Everton and Patrick Viera who is responsible for Crystal Palace had a brace of assists this season at Goodison Park. The Nigerian midfielder assisted Calvin Lewis and Mc. Neil.

Calvin Lewin scores via Alex Iwobi’s 11th-minute assist, a 1-0 scoreline Everton maintained before half-time. And assisted Mc. Neil in the 83rd minute.

In the 62nd minute, Gordon increased Everton’s lead to 2-0.

Mc. Neil extended Everton’s win by scoring in the 83rd minute.

Everton has distanced themselves away from the relegation zone to 11th place with 9 points after today’s victory, while Palace Crystal stands behind Everton on the same points.