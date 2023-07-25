Alaba demolition: Do not protest, LASG tells traders

In furtherance of its commitment to ensuring sustainability and peaceful coexistence in the area, the Lagos State Technical Committee on Alaba Demolition has visited the site of the demolition.

During the inspection exercise, the committee members carefully assessed the extent of the demolition while also seeking ways to promote the overall safety and sustainability of the market and its structures. The team also interacted with the affected traders and occupants, expressing empathy and understanding of the challenges they face while assuring them that their well-being and interests are the committees’ priorities.

Arc. Gbolahan Oki, while speaking with some of the traders, informed that the committee is keen on finding lasting solutions to prevent any future occurrence that could pose risks to traders and property owners. He also emphasised the importance of compliance with building regulations and codes to prevent illegal and unsafe structures from cropping up in the future.

On his part the Secretary of the Committee, Chris Maduka said he was happy with the decision to visit the site to verify all claims, adding that the State Government has a job to do in supporting the efforts of the traders in adding value to the market and its environs.

Maduka also solicited the cooperation and understanding of the traders mostly affected by the demolition exercise, saying taking to protest or violence will defeat the purpose for the setting up of the Committee by the Lagos State Governor.