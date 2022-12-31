Hours after announcing the acquisition of C. Ronaldo, Al Nassr Instagram followers increased from 860k to 3.4 m. The Saudi Arabian club signed Ronaldo for a record-breaking deal worth £200m per year, making Ronaldo the highest paid sportsman currently in the world. Ronaldo, who is a free agent, signed a deal that will see him remain with the Saudi Arabian outfit until 2025.

Al Nassr official statement yesterday after sealing the mega deal with Ronaldo:

“This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys, and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome, @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_FC.”

Manchester United terminated Ronaldo’s contract on mutual consent before the World Cup in Qatar this year ended. A development that made Ronaldo available as a free agent.

Ronaldo will join Cameroon and former FC Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar in the club for a massive partnership.

Al Nassr after ten league games in the Saudi Arabia pro league stays on the second spot with 23 points and 2 points below league leader Al Shabab, Odion Ighalo’s former club.