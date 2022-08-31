Egyptian outfit Al Ahly has sacked head coach Ricardo Soares just two months after taking over from Pitso Misomane who left his position on mutual consent. Despite Al Ahly winning their last game of the season by 4-0 to earn 70 points after 34 games they still could not get above Egyptian Champions Zamalek and runner up Pyramid who earned 77 and 71 points respectively.

The Portuguese gaffer who was employed to rival Zamalek to the Egyptian Premier League but ended just in 3rd place where he had taken over when Pitso Mosimane left. Al Ahly would only not miss out in next season’s CAF Champions League but they have missed out from finishing in the top 2 in the Egyptian Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

Despite the short stint Mosimane had with the Cairo based club, he had won two CAF Champions League, but lost in the previous final to Wydad Casablanca, two CAF Super Cups, Egypt Cup and ended as runner up twice in the FIFA Club World Cup.

A club statement from their website:

“Al Ahly board has relieved Ricardo Soares from his duties as the manager of our first team.

The club would like to thank Soares and his assistants for their service to the club and we wish them all the best in the future.”

Analysis by Emad Abdeljalil, BBC Arabic in Cairo.

“Ricardo Soares was brought in to save Al Ahly’s season and keep them in the Egyptian Premier League title race following Pitso Mosimane’s departure.

However, Al Ahly’s performances have not improved since the arrival of Soares, as they lost out on the title to arch-rivals Zamalek for the second consecutive season.

The club also missed out on second place to Pyramids, and finished outside the top two for the first time since the 1991-92 season. Soares also lost the Egyptian Cup final against Zamalek, losing 2-1.

As a result, rumours started to emerge about Soares’ potential departure, and they only grew stronger. Despite all that, Soares insisted on Tuesday that he would be staying and would prepare for next season.

Even though Ahly finished third in the table, the Cairo club will still feature in the African Champions League in 2022-23, as the Egyptian Football Association confirmed their continental competitors when the Red Devils were in the top two.”