Al Ahly qualifies for the CAF Champions League final for the third time in a row, to face Wydad AC

Al Ahly, the giant of Egypt and the most successful club in Africa, makes it to their third final in a row. They have now featured in the finals of 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 respectively, winning the 2020-21 edition against Kaizer Chief of South Africa at the Stade Mohammed V Casablanca, Morocco.

They made their third consecutive appearance after knocking out Es Setif of Algeria following their 2-2 draw and a qualification advantage of 6-2 aggregate. Al Ahly overpowered Es Setif in Egypt to a 4-0 score line, a colossal advantage that helped the Red Devils during the first leg.

Wydad AC of Morocco made it to the final qualifying ahead of Petro Atlético by a 4-1 aggregate across both legs. Wydad will host Al Ahly at their turf Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca on 30 May 2022.

CAF rejected Al Ahly and Egypt Football Federation’s appeal to change the venue for the CAF Champions as the Red Devils claim it will be home advantage for Wydad and for the second time in a row CAF final will be played at Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca, Morocco.

