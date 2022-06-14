Al Ahly of Egypt and Africa’s most decorated coach Pitso Mosimane cut ties

Egypt giant Al Ahly has ended the contract of coach Pitso Mosimane on mutual consent. Pitso Mosimane, 57, is arguably the best coach in the history of Africa. The South African has coached in elite clubs such as Super Sports, South Africa National team, Mamelodi Sundown, and Al Ahly. He guided Al Ahly to two CAF Champions League since joining the club in 2020.

Career as Coach:

Mosimane is one of the greatest and most decorated managers in Africa. He began his coaching career with the South African club Super Sport in 2001 until 2007. While with Super sports in 2006 he was assigned assistant coach of Bafana and was confirmed the head coach in 2012. Pitso left after two seasons to join South Africa’s most successful club Mamelodi Sundown in 2012. He made terrific achievements with Mamelodi Sundown. Pitso left Mamelodi Sundown in 2020 to join Egyptian giant Ahly replacing want away Weiler who has always wanted to be with his family in Argentina.

Achievements as Coach:

He won two trophies with Super sports and won a total of eleven (11) trophies with Mamelodi Sundown among which are five (5) South Africa Premier Soccer League, two (2) Medibank Cup, One (1) CAF Championship League and one (1) CAF Super Cup, two(2) Telkom Knockout. At Ahly he won two CAF Champions League, two CAF Super Cups, and the Egypt Cup.

Al Ahly in their statements released on the club website:

“Al Ahly and Pitso Mosimane reached an agreement to part ways. Mahmoud El-Khatib, the club’s president, held a meeting with Yassin Mansour, the chairman of Al Ahly Football Company, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member, and the Planning Committee members, to discuss Mosimane’s future with the club.

During the meeting, they all decided that he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he managed to accomplish during the previous period.

However, during the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and that he is satisfied with the achievements he managed to accomplish with the club.

Later on, Mosimane’s decision was discussed, and it was decided to approve his request to part ways with the club and to thank him for the achievements that he accomplished with the club.”

Pitso Mosimane also showed his gratitude, and respect to Al Ahly and the fans for their support during his two years stay:

“I would like to thank Captain Bebo immensely for placing his trust and belief in me and my South African technical team. His patience, cooperation, leadership, and humility made my job much easier and allowed me to ensure that his desires are fulfilled. Being the coach of the biggest club on the continent has been a dream of mine that has come true and I will forever be grateful.

To the Board, the management and the players, thank you for trusting my instincts and bringing my wishes to life. Without you, none of these would have been possible.

To the red nation, the 70 million Al Ahly fans that have stood by me throughout this journey. You have truly inspired me. I have never felt so loved and valued so far away from home. Your passion for football is something I will take with me wherever I go and use for my inspiration. Shukran.

I am truly humbled and hope we cross paths again and reunite inshallah.

Allahamdullah,shukran.”