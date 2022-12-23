Former NPFL Champions, Akwa United, have declared one of its young prospects, Evans Ogbonda missing. According to the club, Evan absconded since he got a call-up invitation from the Nigeria Under 23 and is yet to return to the club after the invitation. The club in its official statement said it has reported the development to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Interim Management Committee (IMC).

A club statement from their official Facebook page:

“Nigeria Under 23 player, Evans Ogbonda has been declared missing by his club, Akwa United Football Club, Uyo.

In a letter written to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and copied to The Interim Management Committee (IMC), the Club said that“ Since Evans Ogbonda was invited to the National Under 23 camp, on his return, he is yet to report to his club in Uyo”

The player, it is said, was last seen in Port Harcourt, a day after his release from the National Camp.

Attaching a valid contract signed with Akwa United Football Club, Uyo, The Club Secretary, Comrade Omon Bassey confirmed that” Evans Ogbonda remains a player of Akwa United till August 2024”.

Any Company, State Authority, Licensed Intermediary (Agent) or Football club that enters any deal with the player Evans Ogbonda without the authorization and permission from the Management of Akwa United Football Club, Uyo is doing so at his or her own risk” The letter concluded.”