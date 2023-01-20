The holiday season is a period set aside for charitable giving and displaying sympathy for others. Sterling Petrochemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. (SPFL) believes that the success of every firm depends on the success of the host communities.

The administration of SPFL invited seven communities from Akwa Ibom State’s Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas during the height of the holiday season.

More than 2000 50kg and 25kg sacks of rice were distributed to the people during the ceremony, which was hosted at the Civil Service Auditorium in Uyo. The Commissioner of Lands and Water Resources, Captain, spoke at the occasion.

Iniobong Ekong expressed appreciation to the SPFL management for the thoughtful gesture, ongoing support, and for helping to make the day a reality. On behalf of the communities, a check was given to the Paramount Ruler at the occasion. Okoroinyong, Amazaba, Ikonta, Iwofe, Obianga, Egwenwe, and Emere-Oke Kingdom are the benefited communities.

Prof. Gamaliel Harry spoke on behalf of the villages, thanking the SPFL management and the Akwa Ibom State Government for their support and adding that the event marked a big shift for the host communities

Any organization’s continuous growth and success depend on prioritizing and addressing the needs of the host communities while fostering partnerships, which is why SPFL is at the forefront of pushing this strategy for keeping these connections.

In their reaction, the management of SPFL praised the local governments and the Akwa Ibom State Government for their support of the business, particularly in the areas of security and development. Through community development and sustainable livelihood initiatives, Sterling Petrochemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. is entirely committed to improving the quality of life in its local communities.