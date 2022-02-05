Publisher of a Christian newspaper, The Evangelist, Solomon Okpo, says the hopeful governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, is not caught up in materialism.

According to him, the cleric who is the incumbent Lands and Water Resources Commissioner of the state may turn out to be the best administrator the state has ever had.

In an opinion piece, Okpo says he has known the governorship aspirant for 11 years.

While quoting 1 Peter 5:6 which says, “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, so that He may exalt you in due time’’ to back up his opinion of Pastor Eno, Okpo said: ‘’I first met this man, Pastor Umo Eno, 11 years ago in Eket as a servant of the Most High God. He is the General Overseer of All Nations Christian ministry International, a very busy businessman, politician and the founder, CEO of Royalty group of companies in Eket. He speaks Eket language very fluently.

‘’He was born and raised in Eket. Pastor Umo Eno is a successful entrepreneur and a visionary Christian leader. His Royalty group which he established in 1997, covers the hospitality, manufacturing, oil and gas sector of Nigeria’s economy.

‘’Over the years, I have watched and admired him from a distance and never dreamed he would someday be a prime contender to the Hilltop Mansion in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State seat of power. Governor Udom Emmanuel is pushing for him to occupy the mansion come 2023.

‘’As a matter of fact, I got to be with him on several occasions. He is a man of character, integrity, and humility. He is real and down to earth. He has achieved much in life. In human terms, he is extremely successful. He has risen to the height of his profession. Yet, despite his accomplishments, one would not know by just talking to him that he is something special.

‘’I am sure he appreciates the honours he received from former Governor Victor Attah and the paramount ruler of Nsit Ubium and Oku Ibom Ibibio, His Eminence Etenyin Solomon Etuk. I have heard him say more than once that there is one thing that stands head and shoulders above the rest he has accomplished—being a disciple of Jesus Christ.

‘’All the honours he receives will someday perish but having Christ in his heart will last an eternity. This man, Umo Eno.’’