Akwa Ibom Gov. Restricts Meetings At Government House to Thursday and Friday, Begs For Time to Work

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has urged politicians to allow him to concentrate on the job he was elected to do.

The governor complained that he was being distracted by too many unexpected visits from politicians in the state.

The governor was captured in a video on Facebook addressing a gathering.

“I will not go to anybody’s office without an appointment,” the governor said.

“I find it amusing that people would just leave their home and just show up, and they will call you that they have not been allowed to pass through the Government House gate.

“I will only receive visitors on Thursdays and Fridays. I beg us, between Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, I will not receive visitors to allow me time to do the job that you have elected me to do because no one would ask how many visitors I received at the end of four years,” Eno said.

“Allow us to hold the meeting we can hold, treat some files – you know we are almost treating files late, and I have tried to manage it for some time, but people would get angry.”