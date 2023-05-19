Akpan, two others bring shame to Akwa Ibom State University

Justice Rosemary Oghoghorie of the Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, has jailed three undergraduates of Akwa Ibom State University, for offences bordering on internet fraud.

The convicts; Akpan Emmanuel Jacob, Covenant Samuel Edoho and Akpakaden Mfoniso Simeon were arraigned on separate two-count charges bordering on fraudulent impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

They pleaded guilty when the charges were separately read to them, and in view of their pleas, prosecution counsel S. S. Aribido, prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Justice Oghoghorie, after listening to their pleas, convicted and sentenced them to one year imprisonment each with an option of fine of N500,000.00 ( Five Hundred Thousand Naira) each. They were also ordered to forfeit their phones, which should be sold and the proceeds paid into the Consolidated Revenue Account of the government.

Justice Oghoghorie further ordered the convicts to restitute the following sums to their victims through the EFCC: Jacob to restitute $250(Two Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars), Simeon $200 and Edoho N200,000.00 ( Two Hundred Thousand Naira). They were remanded at the Calabar Correctional facility, pending their compliance with the conditions specified in the court judgment.

The convicts began their journey to the Correctional Centre when they met their waterloo on April 28, 2023 through operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC.

They were arrested at different locations within Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, for internet- related offences. They were later prosecuted and convicted.

Share this post