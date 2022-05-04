Akpabio declares for president with a strong message to the press

It is the season of presidential declarations and the question is no longer who will declare next but rather who will not declare and why. Surprises came in the past weeks but it seems that there is no shock left for Nigerians to feel as both the mighty, not-so-mighty and even the unknown are declaring.

Former governor of Akwa Ibom and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, officially joined the race to become the next president of Nigeria under the ruling party APC today. He declared in front of a mammoth crowd at the township stadium in Ikot-Ekpene.

He came with a message of transformation for Nigerians, banking on his past achievements as governor, senator and now minister of Niger Delta affairs.

He spoke about the various projects NDDC has carried out under his watch which had not been so until he came.

He took a subtle attack on the Nigerian press hoping that the press will not misinterpret his speech at the declaration, going down history lane to explain how the Nigerian press came to be in the first place. He said it was during the colonial struggle when the press was instituted to fight the colonial government. He argued that the press in Nigeria today seems to have forgotten its purpose and history.

Akpabio had great praise for president Buhari who he said that his integrity and character is unquestionable no matter what critics may say. He said he has never seen Buhari’s relations or children coming to NDDC to seek for ‘things’.

For him it is poverty that leads to corruption and so he promises to fight the scourge of poverty in Nigeria, this should in turn tackle corruption.

He said he has never seen a politician so loved in the country like himself, giving hope to his listeners among other promises he made if elected as president come 2023.

