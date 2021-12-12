Youths in the Niger Delta on Saturday lauded Senator Godswill Akpabio for launching the Strategic Implementation Work Plan (SIWP), describing the plan as a noble ideal and the most desirable objective in the region’s development policies.

“SIWP is one of the best things that have happened to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs. It will ensure rapid development of the region.”

The youths in a statement in Port Harcourt applauded the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio for choosing the right method of putting the policies of the current administration into effect, respecting the opinions of the Niger Delta people and discarding the yoke of corruption.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio is a blessing to Nigeria. He is installing the culture of transparency and accountability in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The statement underscored Akpabio’s approach to the development of the Niger Delta region, a vision of what a great Niger Delta of the future should be and termination to the plundering of the national wealth through NDDC.

Signed by the Chairman of the Niger Delta Progressives Movement (NDPM), Mr. Julius Ita, the youths described the pronouncements of Ijaw Interest Advocates and Niger Delta People’s Forum as “irresponsible, parochial and sheer nonsense.”

“Members of Izanzan Intellectual Camp and Niger Delta People’s Forum are blind to reason.”

The youths applauded Akpabio for inspiring the Niger Delta people, guiding the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) along a road accepted by the stakeholders and working increasingly in order to develop the region.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio deserves support and encouragement.”

The statement also emphasised Akpabio’s straightforwardness of purpose, integrity, dedication to the region’s development priorities, and outstanding job performance.

“Chief Godswill Akpabio is working closely with the stakeholders and doing what is right.’’

They urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reject the counsel of the Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom, IIA Coordinator, Arerebo Yerinmene and NDPF Chairman, Chief Boma Ebiakpo.

The youths also urged them to adopt the development principle of emphasizing those things that are positive about the former governor of Akwa-Ibom State.

“Our goal is to set matters right. The Ovie of Idjerhe kingdom, IIA Coordinator, Arerebo Yerinmene and Chairman, Niger Delta People’s Forum, Chief Boma Ebiakpo are ignorant of what the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is doing. They are also putting back the hands of the clock of our progress.”