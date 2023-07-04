Ajose Adeogun, First FCT Minister Dies at 96

The first Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, has passed on. He was aged 96.

A member of the Ajose-Adeogun family, Oluremi Ajose-Adeogun, said

Chief Ajose-Adeogun died on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

An accomplished oil and gas professional, the deceased had an unforgettable impact in the real estate sector in Nigeria, being the brains and hands behind the original Master plan of the FCT, where he was the first minister.

Ajose-Adeogun had a distinguished career at Shell Petroleum Development Company and went on to become the Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply (August 1975) and, thereafter, the Commissioner for Special Duties at the Federal Capital Development Authority upon retirement.

Later in 1976, when the Federal Capital Territory was formed, Chief Ajose-Adeogun became the first Minister of the FCT.

He is survived by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

