The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Friday announced it has revoked the licenses of the AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication Limited, Silverbird TV Network and 50 other stations over N2.6 billion debt.

The Director-General of NBC, Malam Balarabe Ilelah, who made the disclosure at a news conference on Friday in Abuja, ordered the affected stations to shut down in the next 24 hours.

Ilelah directed NBC offices nationwide to collaborate with the security agencies to ensure immediate compliance.

He explained that in May 2022, the commission published in the national dailies, the list of licensees that are indebted to NBC, granted them two weeks to renew their licenses and pay their debts or consider their licenses revoked and frequencies withdrawn.

”Three months after the publication, some licensees are yet to pay their outstanding debts, in contravention of the NBC Act CAP N11, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, particularly section 10 (a) of the third schedule of the Act.

”In view of this development, the continued operation of the debtor stations is illegal and constitutes a threat to national security.

”Therefore, after due consideration, the NBC hereby announces the revocation of the licenses of the under-listed stations and gives them 24 hours to shut down their operations,” he said.

The NBC listed other stations affected to include Zuma FM, Suleja, Niger State, Bomay Broadcasting Service L.td., Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Gombe, Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Rivers States Broadcasting Corporations and Stations.

He listed other stations to include; Katsina Broadcasting Corporation, Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation, Jigawa Broadcasting Corporation, Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation, Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation and Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation.

Similarly, Ilelah said Imo State Broadcasting Corporation, Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation, Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation, Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation, Borno State Broadcasting Corporation and Crowther FM Abuja were among the affected stations.

He urged all broadcast stations who have not renewed their licenses for the current duration to do so within the next 30 days to avoid sanctions.

He also called on all Internet Protocol Television and all other broadcast stations that are streaming online to register with the commission to avoid disconnection.

”Broadcasters should note that having a DTT or FM license doesn’t warrant a broadcaster to stream online; they are two different licenses,” he emphasized.