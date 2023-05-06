The Acting Commander of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, ACE I, Aisha Abubakar has charged banks to take extra measures tO safeguard their customers against losses arising from fraud and other malpractices.

Abubakar who gave the charge at a one day sensitization programme organized by the Command for banks in Kaduna State, noted that success in the fight against economic and financial crimes, especially in the financial services sector, depended on collaboration between the Commission and money deposit banks, among other stakeholders.

ACE II, Ayodapo Kazeem, Head, Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML, Kaduna Zonal Command, while presenting a paper entitled: ‘Sensitisation of Compliance Officers of banks on AML/CFT Laws and SCUML Regulations’, enumerated the responsibilities of financial institutions such as banks in opening accounts for Designated Non-Financial Businesses Professions DNFBPs as defined in Section 30 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

He noted that failure to follow due process will amount to contravention of the extant law which attracts specific sanctions and penalties, including imprisonment.

The second presentation by CSE Nana Fatima Abubakar of the Public Affairs Department of Kaduna Zonal Command, entitled: ‘Routine activities of the Commission’ gave participants insights into the various activities and functions of the Commission.

At the end of the presentations, the participants expressed satisfaction with the engagement, adding that they were now better informed on their duties under the new anti-money laundering framework and the gamut of engagements by the EFCC.