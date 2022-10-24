Aisha Halilu Buhari, is the First Lady of Nigeria and wife of the current President Muhammadu Buhari. The first lady was recently quoted as saying: “So, at the age of 19, I had to figure out how to tell somebody of his calibre that he was wrong or right and that was the beginning of my offence in his house, and contesting elections in 2003 and failed, 2007, failed and 2011, the same thing – all without rehabilitation – I became a physiotherapist.” “Failing election for three times was a big blow to every contestant but those that have contested for just yesterday, a simple primary election, they are still living in a traumatic condition, I tried to console them, I tried to talk to them, some of them have switched off their phones up till today, just because of a primary election.” This is certainly not the way to go, nation-building is not the same thing with personal aggrandizement.

Unarguably, the first lady epitomizes the biblical definition of a virtuous woman who serves her husband, her family, her friends, and ultimately the nation with a gentle and loving spirit. She is charitable; a solid character, the definition of grace and a pillar of strength: a woman with a heart of gold who counsel and gives support during difficult times. Aisha is not just a pillar of strength alone, but also the mother and conscience of the nation. Our amiable first lady is a replica of the Proverbs 31 woman described as a virtuous woman or as a wife of noble character. She is also described as a woman of valor. Being a modern Proverbs 31 woman isn’t about being perfect. It’s about living your life with purpose. She also demonstrates the heart full of gratitude and not one to use evil to pay back good deeds.

Interestingly, apart from the behind the scene role and the many battles she fought standing on the side of the people. The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Friday 30th September apologised to Nigerians over the harsh economic realities and insecurity experienced under the Buhari-led regime. “The regime might not have been a perfect one, but I want to seize this opportunity to seek forgiveness from the Ulamas and Nigerians in general. We all need to work together to achieve a better Nigeria,” Mrs Buhari said during the 62nd Independence Day Special Juma’at prayer and Public Lecture themed Shura: The Islamic Foundation of True Democracy at the National Mosque Conference Hall, Abuja. Typical of the woman of grace, taking full responsibility for the regime’s shortcomings.

Paradoxically, the steadfastness and heroic adventures of the President wife’s decision to go public with her concerns shocked many people, but it shows the level of discontent with the present and past leadership as exemplified by the first lady’s concerns. Therefore, when the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari was appointed to lead the Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign Team for the actualisation of the presidency in 2023. The APC Women Campaign Team comprises 1,200 strong members, which also comprises Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the APC Presidential candidate and Hajiya Nana Shettima as chairperson and co-chairperson of the women’s campaign team respectively. The assignment was the crowning achievement of the first lady of the federal republic of Nigeria. The activities on that occasion showcases the dept of gratitude from a woman of grace.

Flowing from the foregoing, it is gratifying to say that If Aisha can be this grateful and in love with Asiwaju just because of Jagaban’s role in her husband’s enthronement, it tells a lot of the grateful culture of Africans. Thank God for the basic Fulani/Hausa intelligence that is higher than the average assumption. A woman of strong faith and the evidence of providential grace. Obviously, this is a sharp contrast to the attitude of our brethrens who usually pay back good deeds with evil. This is also part of my personal observation and experience.

Sadly, i am still heartbroken about an accomplished personality and a senior pastor, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), who had enjoyed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s benevolence from been chosen after another person had been selected as commissioner for Justice to BAT’s legal machine head after they both left office in 2007 and to that exalted VP slot can still be so embittered over his loss to his principal at the primaries, letting his wife stay away from the APC Women’ s Congress? Sad…sad…I have seen some people insist Osinbajo did well swapping his boss like that and some even make the thrut on the basis of faith…sadder still.

Against this backdrop, permit me to conclude this article that focuses on our dear first lady, a virtuous woman. With the golden words of First Lady Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama, a lawyer, writer, and the wife of the 44th and current President, Barack Obama. She is the first African-American First Lady of the United States. Michelle had famously said: “You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.” Finally, I’d like to place on record that the verdict of history, the verdict of posterity and the judgment of God will be kind with our first lady Aisha Buhari. Nigeria will be great again.

NIGERIA IS NOT FINISHED! NIGERIA SHALL BE VERY GREAT AGAIN IN THE WORLD AND THE WESTERN PEOPLE WILL BEG FOR A VISA TO VISIT.

Odusanya is a Nonreligious African committed to Humanitarianism, Emancipation and Egalitarianism