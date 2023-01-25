The launch of eSIM (embedded SIM), a digital SIM that gives users access to the same features as someone using a physical SIM, has been announced by telecommunications services provider Airtel Nigeria.

The eSIM has a number of advantages over traditional SIM cards, including rapid and easy online setup, environmental friendliness (plastic-free/zero carbon emission), and the ability to add a line without the need for additional devices.

With the addition of this service, Airtel joins MTN and 9mobile in launching it in the Nigerian market first.

Customers who wish to replace their current physical SIM cards with eSIMs must first make sure their devices are compatible (call *#06#), acquire the necessary QR code, then be assisted by an Airtel support representative through the SIM Swap procedure.

The digital SIM, according to Airtel, would considerably increase Nigerians’ productivity and aid its stakeholders in achieving their personal and professional objectives. Airtel claims to have devised a straightforward and error-free process to activate the eSIM service for all of its clients.

Femi Oshinlaja, the Ag. Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, commented on the eSIM and said, “Airtel Nigeria is always at the forefront in championing technological advancement and creating innovative platforms and opportunities that will make life better, more exciting, and more enjoyable for all those in our stakeholder value chain. With eSIM, we are not only bringing the latest technology to the fingertips of our customers, but we are also focusing on our Sustainability goals of digital inclusion and environmental best practices as no plastic is involved with eSIM.”

“It is therefore our commitment to continue to create offerings that will expand and deepen our digital footprints in line with our positioning as the network of first choice in Nigeria for everything mobile Internet, digital and home broadband.”