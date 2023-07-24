Airport Project: Katsina Governor To Compensate Landowners

In ensuring the timely completion of projects at Katsina airport, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace has urged the contractors handling the projects to quickly mobilize to site as the Katsina state government has concluded plan to pay compensation to the land owners.

Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole while welcoming the Governor of Katsina state, Dikko Umar Radda in his office in Abuja, said there are eight projects at the airport, some of which include: the expansion of the existing airport APRON, Fire truck building, new terminal, Cargo terminal, and Fire truck maintenance and refurbishment.

He directed that the contractors move to site immediately as issues concerning compensation and secession between the Military and civilian land space is being sorted out.

He commended State Government for collaborating with the Federal Government to ensure the take-off of the Katsina airport projects, noting that his efforts at solving the challenges hindering the commencement of work after the ground breaking ceremony that took place some months back is yielding positive results.

He said the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace on her part has been in talks with the Chief of Air Staff on the issue of land secession between the civilian and military space of operation.

He, however, craved the indulgence of the Governor to strengthen talks further with the Chief of Air Staff on the matter.

Responding, the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Umar Radda appreciated the former Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika for finding it fit to take such projects to Kastina and also applauded the Aviation Ministry for their innovations.

He said approval has been given for the payment of land compensation of all the landowners to ease the completion of the projects.

He urged the contractors to quickly move to site assuring all that he will not relent on his efforts until the projects are completed.