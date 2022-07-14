Yesterday, the national airline of Nigeria, Air Peace, began offering direct flights from Lagos to Guangzhou, China.

The airline has announced that similar international operations will start between Israel and Mumbai, India. The Federal Government gave the airline access to a variety of routes before the COVID-19 epidemic broke out, including the Asian lines.

Stanley Olisa, a spokesman for Air Peace, claimed that the airline’s mission to strengthening global socioeconomic linkages and providing easy access for Nigerians to other areas of the world served as the driving force behind the new operations.

According to Olisa, the Guangzhou operation will launch with a once-weekly flight with plans to increase frequency as business picks up.

He said that the airline had traveled to China and India before. In the past, Air Peace has run a number of special/evacuation flights into Guangzhou and Mumbai. Consequently, we are highly accustomed to the airspace. Plans are also well on to launch in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“Air Peace has a steadfast commitment to easing the burden of air travel for Africans, and we will keep expanding our route network and strategically modernizing our fleet.

Air Peace today has a network of 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes, and two foreign destinations, including Johannesburg and Dubai, which we launched in 2019 and 2020, respectively. In just seven years of operation, Olisa stated, “Air Peace has accomplished so much.”

Olisa hinted that the airline also has two other African destinations in the works: Malabo in Equatorial Guinea and Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Olisa reaffirmed the airline’s resolve to keep strengthening its strategic network connections in accordance with its no-city-left-behind mantra.

Recall that Air Peace started flying to Niamey in March 2022, and a few months before, it began flying to Douala from Lagos and Port Harcourt.

The airline has the largest fleet in West and Central Africa, with over 30 contemporary, mixed-fleet aircraft, including five brand-new Embraer 195-E2s.