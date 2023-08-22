AIG Police Zone 13, Ukpo Decorates 12 Newly-Promoted ASPs, Tasks Them with Professionalism

Twelve Inspectors of Police attached with the 13th Police Zonal Command, Ukpo Anambra State, were on Monday decorated by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the zonal command, AIG Tony Olofu.

The decoration of the police officers promoted recently to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, took place at the conference hall of the Zonal Command, Ukpo.

The promotion marks the second promotion the command which covers Anambra and Enugu states, is recording since it was created in 2020.

Performing the decoration of the officers before senior officers of the command, families and friends of the promoted persons, AIG Olofu said the promotion is in tandem with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, towards ensuring that officers and men of the Force are effectively mobilized and encouraged to continue to give their best in the discharge of their duties.

He revealed that the IGP Egbetokun had vowed to ensure that promotion under his watch will be based on merit and seniority, unlike what obtained in the past where all manner of irregularities characterize the process.

“The IGP has made it clear that it is not going to be business as usual and diligent officers and men of the Force will get their due promotions when they are appropriate.

“The implication is that you must work hard to earn the promotion, because they would be based on merit and seniority. You must also expose yourselves to activities that will imbue you with new ideas, skills and capabilities to be relevant in the Police Force the new IGP is building,” he said.

Congratulating the police officers on their new positions, AIG Olofu urged them to be of exemplary conduct as senior officers, to the junior operatives, warning them that mistakes will no longer be tolerated from them.

In his words, “the fight against crime and criminality is ongoing and you should be useful to it. Ensure appropriate supervision of men under your watch and do not cover up for wrongdoings.

“Through constant and effective supervision of your men, you will ensure that all forms of corrupt practices and untoward actions are reduced to the barest minimum. You must now be more vigilant and exhibit high sense of professionalism, so as to repay the Force for this honour done to you.”

In his response on behalf of the decorated officers, ASP Festus Okoronkwo, expressed appreciation to IGP Egbetokun for the promotion, describing it as a responsibility added to them.

He assured on behalf of his colleagues to do their best to ensure that they supervise the men under them, promising that they will not disappoint the IGP nor the AIG.

Also at the event, the AIG received two Inspectors of Police, who made the Force proud by winning trophies at the just-concluded National Wrestling Classics Championship in Bayelsa State.

Congratulated them on the medals they won, AIG Olofu urged them to continue to doing their best and learn to be disciplined in all that they do and to shun drug abuse.

He gave the assurances of the IGP that the Force will support them advance their talents in the area of sports.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Zonal Command, SP Josephine Ihunwo, the medalists, Inspectors of Police, Nkechi Dimejesi and Muolokwu Anthony, won silver and and bronze medals in the female and male categories respectively, at the Championship.