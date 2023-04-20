The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday drew 64 teams who will participate in this season’s AIETO Cup at the NFF Secretariat in Abuja. In the biggest draw was Enyimba FC playing against the NPFL Champions, the Pride of Rivers, in another big game was Akwa United been drawn against Wikki Tourist of Bauchi.

The women’s round of 32 fixtures were also drawn on Wednesday, with Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt up against Golden Sun of Bayelsa State and Naija Ratels of FCT to play Adamawa Queens

All Round of 64 matches in the men’s competition and Round of 32 matches in the women’s competition will hold on Wednesday, 26 April. The Round of 32 matches in the men’s competition have been scheduled for Wednesday, 3 May, with the Round of 16 on Wednesday, 10 May. Quarter final matches are to take place on Wednesday, 17 May.

The semi-finals of both competitions will come up on Wednesday, 24 May with the men’s and women’s grand finale on Saturday, 27 May.

FEDERATION CUP ROUND OF 64 FIXTURES (MEN) – first Round

Shooting stars 3SC (oyo) vs Adamimogo FC (Ondo)

Heartland FC (Imo) vs Jedo FC (Sokoto)

Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) Vs Essien Ayi FC (Cross River)

Ahudiya FC (Abia) Vs Jigawa Golden Stars (Jigawa)

ABS FC (Kwara) Vs Bendel Insurance FC (Edo)

Standard FC (Kaduna) Vs Ekiti United (Ekiti)

FC Basira (Nasarawa) Vs Sunshine Stars (Ondo)

EFCC FC (FCT) Vs Katukan Tsafe FC (Zamfara)

Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) Vs Akwa United FC (Akwa Ibom)

Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Beyond Limit FC (Ogun)

Mighty Jets (Plateau) Vs Niger Tornadoes Feeders (Niger)

Malumfashi FC (Katsina) Vs Gombe United (Gombe)

Osun United (Osun) Vs Katsina United (Katsina)

Bendel Insurance Feeders (Edo) Vs Maikunkele FC (Niger)

Cynosure FC (Ebonyi) Vs Kano Pillars Jnr (Kano)

Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom)

Jama United (Zamfara) Vs Plateau United (Plateau)

Rivers United (Rivers) Vs Enyimba FC (Abia)

Ingas FC (Enugu) Vs Novia FC (Adamawa)

El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) Vs De Cardinal FC (Rivers)

Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs Kebbi United (Kebbi)

DMD FC (Borno) Vs ABJ FC (Bauchi)

Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Crusader FC (Bayelsa)

Gateway United (Ogun) Vs Kwara United (Kwara)

FC Ebedei (Ekiti) Vs Hope of Glory FC (Cross River)

Yobe Desert Stars (Yobe) Vs Igbajo FC (Osun)

Adamawa United (Adamawa) Vs Rangers Int’l (Enugu)

Ilaji FC (Oyo) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano)

Green Berets FC (Kaduna) Vs FR Ebunuja (Imo)

Ozalla FC (Anambra) Vs Doma United (Gombe)

Kogi United Feeders (Kogi) Vs Edel FC (Anambra)

Mailantarki FC (FCT) Vs kogi United (Kogi).