A’Ibom Council of Chiefs Chair, to Grace US Event

135 views | Akpan Akata | July 4, 2021
Chairman of Akwa Ibom Council of Chiefs, and Oku Ibom Ibibio, Dr. Solomon Daniel Etuk, will be a special guest at the 17th Virtual National Convention of Ubium Development Association in USA (UDA) on Saturday, July 24.The theme of this year’s Convention is Promoting Diaspora-Ubium People Partnerships for purposeful and sustainable community development, with a sub-theme, Everyone Has a Role to Play.
The theme is consciously designed to underscore the role of the Akwa Ibom traditional institution as a catalyst for promoting individual and group participation in community development.
The monarch who is also a member of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), is expected to share his perspectives on the strategic importance of members of the Akwa Ibom Diaspora and their pivotal role and involvement in the development of the homeland.
Dignitaries expected to grace the three- day virtual convention, which opens on Friday, July 23, include Senator Effiong Dickson Bob, former two-term Senator and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Benin, Udom Inoyo, former Vice
Chairman, ExxonMobil companies in Nigeria.
Otobong E. Bob, a lawyer and member representing Nsit-Ubium in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly. Ubium clan head, Etebom Ukpong Noah Udoewah and Ekpo Nta, former Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) also expected at the event as special guests.
While the convention will end on Sunday with thanksgiving service at various locations, the link to the event will be made available to intending participants.
Remember me