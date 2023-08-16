AI Stickers To Be Introduced On WhatsApp Soon

Meta-owned WhatsApp is now testing an exciting new feature – AI-generated stickers! According to reports from WABetaInfo, lucky testers in the Android WhatsApp beta program have spotted these innovative stickers. This means that soon, WhatsApp users might be able to create their own stickers based on written descriptions.

Now, the specific AI model that WhatsApp has chosen for this feature is a bit of a mystery. “WABetaInfo’s report mentions that “a secure technology offered by Meta” crafts these stickers.” Think of it as a magical behind-the-scenes process.

Imagine this: much like Midjoureny or OpenAI’s DALL-E, where you describe an image and it conjures it up from thin air, this WhatsApp feature might work in a similar manner. It’s like making a customized picture based on what you type. These personalized images can then be sent as stickers to your pals or groups on WhatsApp.

Of course, there’s always a bit of concern when AI gets creative. Some images and stickers might not be suitable for sharing on WhatsApp, considering the platform’s past issues with spreading misleading content during elections, unfortunate incidents, and health crises. While you can report inappropriate stickers, the safety measures on the AI model’s end aren’t entirely clear.

Thankfully, WABetaInfo assures that stickers made using this AI-powered feature will be easy to spot. “So, there might be a slight watermark or something to inform you that an AI friend brought these stickers to life.” Similar to how Microsoft’s Bing Chat puts a label on images generated by OpenAI’s DALL-E, or how Instagram is working on identifying content made with AI models.

So, get ready to express yourself with stickers that are not only fun but also a dash of futuristic AI creativity!