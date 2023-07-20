AI Predicts Winner Of 2023 Women World Cup

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is still ongoing, so it is too early to say who will win. However, the following teams are considered to be the favorites:
- United States: The USWNT is the defending champion and has won the World Cup a record four times. They are also the top-ranked team in the world.
- England: England is the current European champion and has a strong team with a mix of experience and youth.
- Spain: Spain is a rising power in women’s soccer and has a number of talented players, including Alexia Putellas, the current Ballon d’Or winner.
- Germany: Germany is a two-time World Cup champion and always a contender. They have a strong team with a lot of experience.
- Netherlands: The Netherlands is the 2019 World Cup runner-up and has a team that is capable of winning the tournament again.
These are just a few of the teams that could win the Women’s World Cup. It is sure to be a close and exciting tournament.